Hotel Congress catches attention of national Jazz musicians

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Rio Nuevo Board of Directors met Tuesday afternoon virtually to vote on the Hotel Congress project.

The board discussed full development of the hotel's plaza and a premiere Jazz venue: the Century Room.

"It has become abundantly clear to us. What we're doing is a substantial driver for downtown, and for Rio Nuevo," shared Arizona entrepreneur Richard Oseran who's involved with the project.

A new shaded area with misters able to fit more than 700 people and a prospective Mezcal-inspired bar are highlights, but the Century Room is what's receiving national attention.

"It's already being considered the premiere Jazz club in the Southwest United States, and we're not even open," Oseran added. "They're talking about it in New York. Jazz musicians that came for the Jazz Festival are all asking to be booked."

The Western Jazz Presenters Network recently contacted the hotel expressing interest.

Nearly $1.1 million have been spent to date, with about $260,000 needed to complete the construction. Oseran asked the board to approve an amendment allocating an additional $300,000.

It passed unanimously.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

