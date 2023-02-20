Hotdog Hundred Hike March 15-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Hotdog Hundred Hike is coming up Wednesday, March 15 to Sunday, March 19, benefitting the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
Founder Joe Pagac tells KGUN 9 the trek is planned along the Arizona Trail. Each day, people travel about 20 miles, totaling 100 miles over the five days.
Participants are asked to dress up as a hotdog during the festivities. Anyone interested can sign up at HotdogHike.com.
The goal is to raise $100,000 to fight hunger. Sponsors of the event include the Tucson Medical Center Health and Southern Arizona Hiking Club.
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.