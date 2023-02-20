Watch Now
Hotdog Hundred Hike March 15-19

Benefits Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona
Joe Pagac
Posted at 2:11 PM, Feb 20, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Hotdog Hundred Hike is coming up Wednesday, March 15 to Sunday, March 19, benefitting the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

Founder Joe Pagac tells KGUN 9 the trek is planned along the Arizona Trail. Each day, people travel about 20 miles, totaling 100 miles over the five days.

Participants are asked to dress up as a hotdog during the festivities. Anyone interested can sign up at HotdogHike.com.

The goal is to raise $100,000 to fight hunger. Sponsors of the event include the Tucson Medical Center Health and Southern Arizona Hiking Club.

