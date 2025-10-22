Marana father in hot car death case pleads guilty to second-degree murder

Christopher Scholtes, the father charged with murder for leaving his 2-year-old daughter in a hot car, has accepted a plea agreement.

According to a social media post from the Pima County Attorney's Office, Scholtes pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and one count of intentional/knowing child abuse under circumstance likely to cause death or serious physical injury.

Under the terms of the plea, the post said, the sentences given by the judge are going to run consecutively. Scholtes will face a range of 20-30 years of flat time. He will not be eligible for early release and he must serve the full sentence imposed by the court.

Sentencing will be determined by a Pima County Superior Court Judge on November 21, 2025.

