Host families needed for winter exchange students

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — “Southern Arizona is the best place for our students. They love the weather, they love the people and we would really like to get some more families for those January students," said Margaret Evangelesta, Local Coordinator for Academic Year in America.

Exchange students from all around the world are looking to head to Southern Arizona for high school this winter, but local programs are in need of more families to host. KGUN9 first introduced you to Margaret Evangelesta earlier this year, but now she looking for winter host families.

To recap, 45 different countries participate in the Academic Year in America Program which is where high school aged students come right here to Southern Arizona and attend one of our local high schools for a period of time.

In January 2024, there will be six students ages 15-17 years old coming from Germany, Italy, Bulgaria and Malaysia. “The cool thing is we have bridge families. If you can't host the whole semester, you can have them for 30 days," she said.

These students come with visas and spending money. Most of them are even on scholarships where they go through a pretty competitive application process to come to the United States.

The requirements to be a host are to be at least 25 years old with a consistent income coming in, pass the background checks and have a bed, place for clothes and a spot for the student to study.

Evangelesta has hosted nearly 32 exchange students and doesn’t plan on slowing down any time soon.

“We hosted in the beginning to give our son who was the last one at home and older brother," she said. "How often can you just go get an older brother right? Now my son is 25, he's living on his own, and we're still hosting.”

To learn more about the program or to sign up, visit their website or call Margaret at (520) 227-0951.