HOPE Animal Shelter at risk of closing with funding crisis

MARANA, Ariz. — An animal shelter trying to make a difference saving pets from being put down, says they're facing a crisis, and may not be able to survive themselves.

The HOPE Animal Shelter is one of the groups we feature on Good Morning Tucson, through Jersey's Journeys: getting more pets to their forever homes. But unlike the other rescues in our area, HOPE pulls dogs and cats from shelters across southern Arizona that are sick, seniors, or about to euthanized.

HOPE is an animal sanctuary, and in some cases, the animals stay there for their entire lives. The shelter becomes the only place where they can live, often because of behavioral issues, or bite histories. The executive director and founder, Susan Scherl says she started the non-profit because she wanted to give these animals a second chance.

In their current space, they're set up in a home with indoor and outdoor areas, and there's a staff of five people taking care of them.

But between those operational costs, payroll, and the general price of caring for these animals, Scherl says they're running out of money, and might have no choice but to close this spring. She says that would put an end to their mission, and ultimately the animals will suffer.

"The community is so crowded right now, these dogs and cats are not getting a second chance. We are the second chance," Scherl said. "How can I close? Where am I going to put these animals?"

The last time HOPE ran into a funding crisis like this, Scherl sold her home and moved into a small apartment. She used the money from the sale to keep the shelter running. Since she can't do that again, they're back to completely relying on donations.

She says they're looking for funding first and foremost, and you can learn more on their website. If you can't contribute, they're also looking for volunteers who can offer some services to hep maintain their home, people to start a fundraising committee for the shelter, or anyone who could write grants, to help secure more funding.