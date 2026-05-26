Hoover Dam America 250 Transformation: Katie Hobbs joins Memorial Weekend unveiling, urges Arizonans to visit

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs joined Nevada and federal leaders over Memorial Day weekend as Hoover Dam was lit in red, white and blue and draped with a massive American flag in what organizers are calling the most ambitious patriotic installation in the landmark’s history.

VIDEO: Take a drone tour of the transformed Hoover Dam in video below:

Speaking at the ceremony that launched the “road to America250,” Hobbs (pictured below with Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo) framed Hoover Dam as a symbol of national perseverance. “America's promise has always been renewed by generations willing to make this country freer, safer, stronger, and more prosperous than they found it. That is the promise of America. And there is no greater testament to that spirit than Hoover Dam,” she said in remarks included in the event release.

The installation—suspended across the dam, weighing approximately 2,000 pounds and measuring 300 feet wide by 150 feet tall (the size of an American football field)—was unveiled during the Memorial Day tribute and will (weather permitting) be illuminated nightly through July 4. The activation uses more than 550 automated LED lights, custom-engineered rigging and hydroelectric power from the dam; organizers say the display was designed for roughly six weeks of continuous public operation. Officials on site included Hobbs, Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo and the Bureau of Reclamation’s acting regional director, Genevieve Johnson.

Arizona’s role at the event underscores the dam’s interstate importance: Hoover Dam supplies water and power across the Southwest and sits on the Nevada–Arizona border, making it a shared piece of the region’s history and infrastructure. Hobbs’ presence also positioned the display as a call to travel: the America250 “Great American Road Trip” initiative encourages Americans to visit iconic destinations across state lines this summer.

For Arizonans considering a road trip, Tucson is an attractive starting point. The city’s desert landscapes, Saguaro National Park, historic missions and lively food scene make it a natural destination on a Southwest itinerary that can include Phoenix, scenic highways and Hoover Dam. Tourism officials say the Hoover Dam activation—and concurrent Las Vegas summer programming—are intended to draw travelers across the region for extended summer visits.

The illumination runs through July 4 (weather permitting), and Hoover Dam visitor hours are listed on the Bureau of Reclamation website.