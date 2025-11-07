Honor lost loved ones at this weekend's All Souls Procession

Día de los Muertos has come and gone, but Tucson gets a second chance to honor their lost loved ones this weekend at the All Souls Procession.

The annual event is an all-weekend affair, starting with the Dance of the Dead - Flow for the Soul event taking place tonight at the MSA Annex, 267 S. Avenida Del Convento, from 6 p.m. to 11:55 p.m. Dance of the Dead will including dancing, local and national DJs and a fire performance. Admission is $30.

On Saturday, Tucson's littlest All Souls participants will march in the Procession of Little Angels, from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. at the Literacy Connects campus, 200 E. Yavapi Road. The event will include art activities, music, performances and a procession at sunset. Added bonus: The event is free.

The evening concludes with another Dance of the Dead event: Snow Raven in Concert from 5 p.m. until midnight at the MSA Annex. Admission is another $30.

On Sunday, thousands will gather on the west side of Interstate 10 for the All Souls Procession, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. The march begins at Speedway and Grande. It will travel down Grande and will end with a grand ceremony at the MSA Annex.

Participating groups include Nexus Visions, Snow Raven, Odaiko Sonora, Flam Chen, Circus Sanctuary and Community Spirit Groups.

Being a community event, you can watch from the sidelines or join in the ceremony. Bring photos of your dearly departed, paint your face and wear sensible shoes for the long walk.

The Procession will end with a burning of the urn, a performance that will take place at the Annex.

Swing by the community altar at the annex, a traditional ofrenda created by Ruben Urrea Moreno at the Annex. Folks may place candles, pictures and mementos at the altar and along the fenceline.

Parking is available in the neighborhood surrounding the procession. You can also take the Sunlink Street Car, which runs all day or take a Suntran bus (Route 22) to the festivities.

For more information, visit the All Souls website.

