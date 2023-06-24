Honduran national extradited to U.S. to face human smuggling and money laundering charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Honduran national, Maria Mendoza-Mendoza, known as "La Guera," has been extradited to the U.S. to face charges of human smuggling and money laundering.

She is accused of coordinating a widespread smuggling operation across Central America, Mexico, and the US, and collecting millions of dollars in smuggling fees.

Mendoza-Mendoza is alleged to have exercised extensive control over co-conspirators.

According to allegations, the smuggling ring used several funnel accounts to gather millions of dollars in smuggling fees that were placed all throughout the country and mostly withdrawn from the Phoenix, Arizona, area.

She is charged with Conspiracy to Transport and Harbor Illegal Aliens for Profit and Transportation of and Harboring Illegal Aliens for Profit, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000, and Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $500,000 or twice the value of the property involved in the transaction.