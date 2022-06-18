Homicide suspect charged for the murder of a family

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department (TPD) has formally charged 46-year-old John Edwards James with 3 counts of 1st Degree Murder.

On July 1, 2021, TPD investigated a shooting near Stella and Prudence. Officers found 44-year-old Willona Ametrice White, 18-year-old Talmadge Holmes Jr., and 14-year-old Jaiden White dead inside their house.

On June 15, 2022, after almost a year Homicide detectives were able to find probable cause to charge Willona White’s estranged husband James.

James is being held on a bond of $1,025,000.

Related: Mother and 2 young sons shot to death in their home on Tucson's east side