Homeless encampments washed out by flooding

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — This weekend’s storm brought severe flooding leading to rescues and road closures. It also destroyed homeless encampments set up in washes around the city.

“We’re just trying to survive. You know, we’re just trying to get by day-to-day,” said one man, who calls himself ‘Joker.’ He was set up in the Rillito River before the water started running.

“My clothes, my tent, all that stuff, it’s all washed away,” he said.

He said he was trying to warm up when he found out a dog was left in one of the other camps.

“One of my friends was going to go in there and touch the water. It was too cool for him. He said ‘I can’t do it.’ So I took off my clothes, put on those overalls right there, tied a rope around me, then jumped right in,” he said.

He was able to save the dog, and he’s thankful he was able to save his bike and what he could fit on his wagon. But there’s one thing he wishes he didn’t lose.

Joker said, “my bible. There was this lady, I was at Hobby Lobby reading this bible and I was talking to myself like ‘Man I really wish I could buy this,’ she said ‘If I buy this for you will you read it?’ I said, "Every day.”

Steve Kleinsmith was a bystander in the swift water rescue performed on First and Wetmore. But, he was worried about something else.

“What I wondered about was what’s going to happen to these people tonight?” said Kleinsmith.

Joker isn’t sure where he can go.

“My friend hopefully lets me stay with him tonight, so hopefully I’ll be indoors tonight. But if not, I’ll be back under the bridge where I stayed last night,” he said.

Joker said he usually stays in the wash because that’s where he can stay without being asked to move. The city advises anyone in or around the wash to move as soon as it starts raining because the water can quickly become dangerous.