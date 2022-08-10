Homeless at Santa Rita Park upset over upcoming construction

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After around two years of planning, the City has a master plan to improve Santa Rita Park. Construction could disturb some of the homeless who frequently stay in that area. 'Joker' Ramon has been coming to Santa Rita Park ever since he became homeless. Him and his ‘street’ family meet here almost everyday.

“This park is our home," Ramon said. "I would stay here, I wouldn’t move.”

Ramon is one of many homeless people who have developed an attachment to the park.

“It means a place to come and be out of the heat and in the shade,” said Kelly Vhipps, a homeless man.

On Tuesday night, the City will discuss making park improvements. This would include a new restroom, playground area, and a dog park. Some of the regular visitors are looking forward to change.

“I think it’s an upgrade, I think it’s something new," said John Salcido, a homeless man. "I’ve been going to that pool since I was like six.”

Others don’t want to be disturbed or moved around by the construction.

“If they close off the park, where are we going to go? Where will we stay?” Ramon said.

The city says their homeless outreach crews are working in the park to provide alternatives to the people there. They plan to amplify services when construction begins.

“The government here is throwing money away where they don’t need to," Vhipps said. "There’s a lot of homeless people.”

The City does not yet have a timeline for construction, but a spokesperson says they expect it to begin in the next year.

