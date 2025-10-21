Homeland Security/Tucson Police probe leads to arrest in child sexual abuse case

A joint investigation between Homeland Security Investigations and Tucson Police Department led to the arrest of a Phoenix man on suspicion of attempting to produce child pornography and possession of child sexual abuse material.

According to a news release from the US Department of Homeland Security, The HSI/TPD probe revealed that 46-year-old Casey Goslin was allegedly involved with a platform that was used to perform livestream child sexual abuse sessions with child victims provided by traffickers in the Philippines, according to a news release from the US Department of Homeland Security.

According to the complaint filed in United States District Court, the program used was Skype. Subpoenas to PayPal revealed that Goslin allegedly made about 101 payments to suspected child sex traffickers in the Philippines, totaling approximately $3,700.

The information acquired led HSI special agents to conduct a federal search warrant. The seized items included numerous electronic devices.

Due to his online activity and employment as a youth group leader, authorities are seeking information that might help identify victims Goslin may have engaged or abused.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-DHS-2ICE or reach out through the ICE tip form.

