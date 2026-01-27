Homeland Security issues warrants at Phoenix-area Zipps Sports Grills

PHOENIX — Multiple Zipps Sports Grill locations around the Valley were raided on Monday by agents with Homeland Security.

ABC15 crews spotted agents at multiple restaurant locations, followed by several protests.

According to a statement from HSI, it's part of a months-long criminal investigation with other federal partners.

WATCH: [viewer discretion is advised]: Federal agents issue warrants at multiple locations

Agents were there to serve federal search warrants at 15 locations across the Valley. HSI did not provide the exact locations; however, ABC15 was able to confirm agents present at most of the Zipps locations in the Valley.

HSI says search warrants were authorized based on information presented to a federal judge and are being executed as part of a criminal investigation into felony violations of federal law.

Deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office were seen at a location in Tempe. MCSO says deputies were there to "assist ICE by keeping the peace 'only' during one of their operations."

RELATED: Phoenix PD addresses concerns over presence of ICE, other federal agencies

Dozens of protestors could be seen at the location on Central Avenue and Osborn Road. Later in the evening, more protests sparked at the Camelback and Miller roads location.

Scottsdale police later confirmed one person was arrested during the protests at the Camelback and Miller roads location. Police say the man, who has not been named, was booked into jail on charges including aggravated assault on an officer, disorderly conduct, and failure to obey an officer. The man reportedly assaulted a Scottsdale officer, but no serious injuries were reported.

ABC15

Below is a list of locations where federal agents were spotted:

-Central and Osborn Road

Federal authorities raid multiple Zipps locations

-Miller and Scottsdale Road

abc15

-32nd Street and Shea Boulevard

ABC15

-University and Mill Avenue

ABC15

-32nd Street and Indian School

abc15

-64th Street and Greenway

ABC15

-Camelback and Miller Road

ABC15

-16th Street and Bethany Home Road

abc15

-Warner Road and McClintock Drive

ABC15

No other details have been provided.