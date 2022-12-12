Home heating and holiday fire safety tips

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Electrical home fires and home heating-related fires are the top two leading causes of household fires in the U.S. according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA).

The NFPA says each year across the country, local fire departments answered calls for an estimated average of 48,530 fires each years between 2014 - 2018.

"These fires resulted in annual losses of 500 civilian deaths, 1,350 civilian injuries, and $1.1 billion in direct property damage," according to NFPA.

In Tucson, the shift from warm to cold weather can sometimes seem sudden.

The safety tips in the following video from Tucson Fire Department are designed to help keep you safe from potential home fires:



Keep all flammable items at least three feet from electric space heaters

Have your home furnace inspected at least once per year

Don't forget to open the flue if using the fireplace

Of the fire deaths reported to the NFPA from 2014-18, officials say 81% of related deaths were caused by portable space heaters—and at least half the time, they say the fires involved flammable object too close to space heaters.

The NFPA also reports that 48% of home heating fires occurred from December through February.