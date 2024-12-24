Home for the holidays: pets up for adoption at PACC

TUCSON, Ariz. — Here are this week's adoptable pets going on Jersey's Journeys to find their forever homes! They're all up for adoption at the Pima Animal Care Center.

- Scribble is a 1-year-old brown and gray Doberman and (maybe) greyhound mix. She's a sweet, curious girl, who loves to make friends. She's very smart and well trained, and already knows several commands, like sit, stay, shake, down, all the good stuff!

- Caramel is a 6-year-old tan and white mix breed pup. This sweet boy is very affectionate and gives great kisses, but he's been at PACC for a while now. He does great with kids and other big dogs, but he does NOT like small animals. He'll need to go to a home without them. He also loves a good butt scratch!

- Ellie is an adult gray tabby cat. She's a big, beautiful woman, who was clearly very loved before she came to the shelter. She's very affectionate and loves attention, but she is hoping to lose a few pounds in her new home.

- Hercules is an adult white and gray tabby cat. He's a little shy with new people at first, but once he warms up, he'll be a great pet. He loves curling up in his honey-pot bed because it's his safe space, but as soon as he feels comfortable in your home, he'll come right out of his shell!

