Holiday season kicks off crack down on drunk drivers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's that time of year.

"A lot of people are not aware of how much alcohol could affect their ability to drive safely," said Sgt. Clint Enderle who is in charge of the DUI unit at the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

"We do enhanced patrols on days surrounding the holidays. Particularly, the weekends nearby the holidays as those tend to be when adults tend to celebrate more," said Sgt. Enderle.

He says around the holidays there's a difference he sees. "The big difference with the holiday season is you have a lot of people who are consuming alcohol that potentially do not have as much experience in consuming alcohol and that's where the danger happens," said Sgt. Enderle.

Danger that can lead to the worst of situations. "I've been in DUI enforcement for a long time, and I've seen some carnage surrounding DUI related crashes," said Sgt. Enderle.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says they responded to 45 deadly crashes in 2020 many of them DUI related. "A lot of people hurt. Unfortunately, some people killed with that in mind send a message to Pima County to drive sober," said Sgt. Enderle.

And that could save more lives.

