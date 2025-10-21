Hobbs announces $13.5 million in grants for eviction prevention, homelessness response

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KGUN) — Governor Katie Hobbs on Monday announced $13.5 million in state grant funding, secured through the Arizona Promise Budget, to support eviction prevention, homelessness response and referral services statewide.

The package, which will be distributed to local governments and nonprofit organizations, includes $8.5 million for eviction prevention and assistance, $4 million for homelessness response programs and $1 million for resource-and-referral services. The governor’s office said the investment raises the Hobbs Administration’s total spending on rental assistance, eviction prevention and homelessness services to more than $150 million to date.

“These funds will help Arizona families stay in their homes and communities and reach their full potential,” Hobbs said in the news release, framing the funding as both a short-term lifeline and part of a longer-term strategy that pairs immediate aid with job training, mental health and addiction services and other supports designed to promote self-sufficiency.

State Representative Quanta Crews, who visited local service providers last week, praised the investment and the groups that will receive the awards. “Their housing navigators, caseworkers, and outreach teams are united by one mission: using the power of collaboration to find solutions to end homelessness,” Crews said. In the release, Crews also shared a personal note about experiencing housing insecurity while a student — saying rental assistance and rapid rehousing “can be the lifeline that changes everything.”

The $8.5 million in eviction-prevention funding will be shared among a broad coalition of providers and public agencies, including A New Leaf, Mesa Community Action Network (MesaCAN), the Arizona Department of Child Safety Community Prevention Hubs, Maricopa and Pima county human services divisions, several community action agencies, refugee resettlement partners and other regional organizations. The grants are intended to fund services such as rental and utility assistance, housing navigation and case management.

The $4 million earmarked for homelessness response will go to frontline shelter and housing providers and programs, among them Central Arizona Shelter Services (CASS), UMOM Family Housing Hub, Keys to Change, Catholic Charities, Native American Connections, Primavera Foundation and youth-focused initiatives including Arizona Youth Partnership and DCS housing initiatives for youth transitioning from foster care.

A $1 million award will be directed to 211 Arizona (Solari) to bolster statewide resource and referral capacity for people seeking housing help and related services.

The governor’s office described the funding as part of a comprehensive approach that blends prevention and response — emphasizing that stopping housing instability before it starts is as important as providing shelter and supportive services to people already experiencing homelessness. The administration also highlighted collaboration with local entities and nonprofits to ensure funds are used efficiently and reach those most in need.

The governor’s announcement follows recent visits to shelters and service providers, where state lawmakers said they saw how local partners stretch public dollars and coordinate services on the ground. The Hobbs Administration said additional details and award agreements will be available through the governor’s office and partner agencies.