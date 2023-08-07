Hit-and-run near airport leaves one dead, another clinging to life in hospital

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One man is dead, while another is clinging to his life after a hit-and-run crash near the Tucson International Airport.

Public Information Officer Sergeant Richard Gradillas confirmed with KGUN 9 it happened Sunday morning just after 5 off of East Valencia Road in between South Nogales Highway and South 6th Avenue.

He said responding officers found two men lying in the roadway when they arrived.

Upon investigation, the Tucson Police Department has reason to believe an unknown vehicle (or vehicles), which took off before authorities could get there, hit both of them.

Authorities pronounced one dead at the scene, but are withholding his identity until they can let his family know. Emergency crews took the second man with "life-threatening injuries" to the Banner University Medical Center.

Investigators have determined the men were in the westbound travel lanes of Valencia Road when the crash took place.

Sgt. Gradillas told KGUN 9, "Both pedestrians were mid-block and not in a marked or unmarked crosswalk."

Due to the nature of this ongoing investigation, police are focusing on the unknown vehicle/vehicles responsible. If anyone has information connected to this incident, please call 911 or 88-CRIME.