Hit and run leaves woman clinging to life

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The South Tucson Police Department responded to a crash involving a woman pedestrian.
The incident happened Thursday around 6:54 p.m. on 6th Avenue and 27th Street.
According to the STPD, the woman was in a crosswalk when a car hit her. It then left the scene.
The STPD says the woman suffered serious injuries. Emergency crews soon took her to a nearby hospital.
Officers describe the vehicle as a dark colored SUV.
Anyone with information contact 88-Crime or (520) 882-7463.
