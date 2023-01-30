Watch Now
Hit and run leaves woman clinging to life

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 3:53 PM, Jan 30, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The South Tucson Police Department responded to a crash involving a woman pedestrian.

The incident happened Thursday around 6:54 p.m. on 6th Avenue and 27th Street.

According to the STPD, the woman was in a crosswalk when a car hit her. It then left the scene.

The STPD says the woman suffered serious injuries. Emergency crews soon took her to a nearby hospital.

Officers describe the vehicle as a dark colored SUV.

Anyone with information contact 88-Crime or (520) 882-7463.

