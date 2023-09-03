Hit-and-run causes road closure at South Tucson Boulevard and East Bilby Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is closing of the intersection of South Tucson Boulevard and East Bilby Road as it looks into a hit-and-run crash.
A public information officer tells KGUN 9 two vehicles were involved, with one of the occupants running away. Police are actively searching for this suspect.
The officer says it could potentially turn fatal for another person involved in the crash.
At this time, the scene is still active due to investigators looking into the situation.
