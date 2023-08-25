History made at the University of Arizona

TUCSON, AZ. — “The excitement has just been building,” said Dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine, Julie Funk. The University of Arizona is celebrating the inaugural class graduating from the program.

She added, “it’s amazing to be at this point and to celebrate this inaugural class of veterinarians at the University of Arizona College of Veterinary Medicine.”

“It’s a lot of emotions all at once,” says graduate Arianna Adams. It’s an extra special day for her, “inaugural class, first program, and first doctor in the family.” She is a first-generation college graduate and it’s something she’s dreamed of her whole life.

Heidi Alagha asked, “Have you always wanted to be a vet?”

Adams responded, “yes very, since I was 8 years old. I made that final decision, and I got exposed as a young girl when I was 4, when we got our first dog.”

She was also the student speaker at the commencement ceremony. Adams says, “you know the program is all about what you put into it. I really enjoyed my education because this is what I’ve wanted to do all along.”

She’s wasting no time. She starts her new job on Monday.

Today’s commencement ceremony marked a historic day at the university with the inaugural class officially doctors.

