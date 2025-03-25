History for sale: Arizona Inn goes on the market

The historic Arizona Inn has been put up for sale in Midtown.

If sold, it will be the first time the hotel has seen ownership outside of the family of founder Isabella Greenway since the doors first opened in December of 1930.

Greenway, Arizona's first Congresswoman, launched the Inn during the Great Depression, when Tucson's population was at a modest 32,000 people.

Over the years, the hotel, located on 14 acres at 2200 E. Elm St., not far from the University of Arizona, has served as a destination for Rockefellers, Roosevelts, and Kennedys alike.

The Inn was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1988.