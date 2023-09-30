Hispanic Heritage Month: Douglas China Poblana

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KGUN) — A China Poblana program in Douglas ties back to its Mexican tradition, while prioritizing community service and involvement.

The history of China Poblana dates back to 1620 in Mexico. Douglas China Poblana President Ken Nelson said the China Poblana Selection in Douglas has been going on for decades.

“I know A.P. (Agua Prieta) has China Poblanas, they pick two every year. I don't know if it's just bled over here or it's just a regional thing. But it's very popular in this part of Arizona,” Nelson said.

Each year in September, the China Poblana Selection is held where contestants aged 2 to 21 compete in five different age divisions for a chance to represent their community for a year. All age divisions are judged on fundraising, personality and appearance. The two oldest age divisions are also judged on community outreach and volunteering. This year there were four winners.

2024 China Poblanas:

Sophia Maldonado, 2024 Little China Poblana

Nicole Escamilla, 2024 Toddler China Poblana

Eiza Teran, 2024 Junior China Poblana

Kylie Molina, 2024 Miss China Poblana

About three years ago, the organization became a standalone 501c3 and has since donated almost $10,000 to different Douglas organizations and charities.

Donations:

$500 Douglas ARC

$350 Elks Charity - Clothe the Child

$3000 Douglas ARC (Grant match for new van for "Meals on Wheels" program)

$325 Douglas Youth Football and Cheer Program

$2494 House of Hope

$1250 Douglas Fire Department Toy Drive

$500 Douglas High School PTSO

$1250 Charity (recipient has not been decided)

At the end of her term, Miss China Poblana receives a scholarship. This year’s Miss China Poblana Kylie Molina is excited to represent her community and give back.

“What I’m most looking forward to is to get the community out here, make our community a better place and I want people to come out and support and cheer on everything everyone does.”