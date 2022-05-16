Watch
Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to hold first ever, international Mayors' Summit

Open to the public, tickets now available
Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Posted at 10:29 AM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 13:31:01-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is holding its first ever Mayors' Summit on Thursday, May 19.

Event planners say the Tucson Convention Center Music Hall hosts the summit from 2:30 - 4:30 p.m.

Mayors from across Southern Arizona and Northern Mexico will meet to discuss the challenges each region faces.

These following mayors plan on attending:

  • Nogales Mayor Arturo Garino
  • Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield
  • Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy
  • Tucson Mayor Regina Romero
  • Mayor Juan Francisco Gim of Nogales, Sonora
  • Mayor Karla Córdova-González of Guaymas, Sonora
  • Mayor Antonio Astiazaran-Gutierrez Hermosillo, Sonora
  • Mayor Jesus Alfonso Montaño Durazo of Agua Prieta, Sonora

This summit also serves as a brainstorming session for the mayors to share economic development information with the hope of growing local businesses.

Potential topics for discussion include:

  • Jobs
  • Trade
  • Tourism
  • Education
  • Healthcare
  • Public Safety
  • Sustainability
  • Ports of Entry
  • Infrastructure
  • Economic Growth
  • Affordable Housing
  • The Future of Politics

Entering the summit costs $40 per person.

High school and college students may enter free. However, they must show a school ID while checking in to gain free access.

Anyone interested in registering for the event may do so at TucsonHispanicChamber.org.

