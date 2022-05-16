Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to hold first ever, international Mayors' Summit

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is holding its first ever Mayors' Summit on Thursday, May 19.

Event planners say the Tucson Convention Center Music Hall hosts the summit from 2:30 - 4:30 p.m.

Mayors from across Southern Arizona and Northern Mexico will meet to discuss the challenges each region faces.

These following mayors plan on attending:



Nogales Mayor Arturo Garino

Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield

Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero

Mayor Juan Francisco Gim of Nogales, Sonora

Mayor Karla Córdova-González of Guaymas, Sonora

Mayor Antonio Astiazaran-Gutierrez Hermosillo, Sonora

Mayor Jesus Alfonso Montaño Durazo of Agua Prieta, Sonora

This summit also serves as a brainstorming session for the mayors to share economic development information with the hope of growing local businesses.

Potential topics for discussion include:



Jobs

Trade

Tourism

Education

Healthcare

Public Safety

Sustainability

Ports of Entry

Infrastructure

Economic Growth

Affordable Housing

The Future of Politics

Entering the summit costs $40 per person.

High school and college students may enter free. However, they must show a school ID while checking in to gain free access.

Anyone interested in registering for the event may do so at TucsonHispanicChamber.org.