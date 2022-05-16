Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to hold first ever, international Mayors' Summit

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is holding its first ever Mayors' Summit on Thursday, May 19.
Event planners say the Tucson Convention Center Music Hall hosts the summit from 2:30 - 4:30 p.m.
Mayors from across Southern Arizona and Northern Mexico will meet to discuss the challenges each region faces.
These following mayors plan on attending:
- Nogales Mayor Arturo Garino
- Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield
- Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy
- Tucson Mayor Regina Romero
- Mayor Juan Francisco Gim of Nogales, Sonora
- Mayor Karla Córdova-González of Guaymas, Sonora
- Mayor Antonio Astiazaran-Gutierrez Hermosillo, Sonora
- Mayor Jesus Alfonso Montaño Durazo of Agua Prieta, Sonora
This summit also serves as a brainstorming session for the mayors to share economic development information with the hope of growing local businesses.
Potential topics for discussion include:
- Jobs
- Trade
- Tourism
- Education
- Healthcare
- Public Safety
- Sustainability
- Ports of Entry
- Infrastructure
- Economic Growth
- Affordable Housing
- The Future of Politics
Entering the summit costs $40 per person.
High school and college students may enter free. However, they must show a school ID while checking in to gain free access.
Anyone interested in registering for the event may do so at TucsonHispanicChamber.org.
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Born and raised in Southern California, Caleb has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. After earning his bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.