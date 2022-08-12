Hispanic Chamber of Commerce announces 2022 Noche de Exitos & Bi-National Gala Awards honorees

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (THCC) has announced the honorees for its 2022 Noche de Exitos & Bi-National Gala Awards.
It released the following:
- Hispanic Businessman of the Year
- President/CEO of Visit Tucson J. Felipe Garcia
- Hispanic Businesswoman of the Year
- CEO of YWCA Southern Arizona Magdalena Verdugo
- Public Servants Award
- Founder/CEO of Earn to Learn Kate Hoffman
- Founder/CEO of United Hearts of Arizona Maria Vianney Cardenas
- Legacy Award
- President/CEO of AGM Container Controls Howard Stewart
- Corporation of the Year
- Vantage West Credit Union
- La Estrella Award
- Community Organizer Dominic Ortega
- Recuérdame Honors
- Richard Elías
- Lorraine Lee
- Bill Holmes
- Libby Francisco
- Armando Rios
- Monica Flinn
- Joel Valdez
- Humberto Stevens Sr.
- Lynette Jaramillo
We’re beyond thrilled to honor this most special group of community contributors at this year’s event.
The work they have done and will continue to do in the community will leave a lasting impressing for generations to come.
- THCC President/CEO Rob Elias and THCC Board Chair Karla Bernal Morales
The gala is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 4 at the Casino del Sol Resort & Spa.
For information on gala ticket pricing, visit the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce website.
