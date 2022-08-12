Hispanic Chamber of Commerce announces 2022 Noche de Exitos & Bi-National Gala Awards honorees

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (THCC) has announced the honorees for its 2022 Noche de Exitos & Bi-National Gala Awards.

It released the following:

Hispanic Businessman of the Year

President/CEO of Visit Tucson J. Felipe Garcia

Hispanic Businesswoman of the Year

CEO of YWCA Southern Arizona Magdalena Verdugo

Public Servants Award

Founder/CEO of Earn to Learn Kate Hoffman Founder/CEO of United Hearts of Arizona Maria Vianney Cardenas

Legacy Award

President/CEO of AGM Container Controls Howard Stewart

Corporation of the Year

Vantage West Credit Union

La Estrella Award

Community Organizer Dominic Ortega

Recuérdame Honors

Richard Elías Lorraine Lee Bill Holmes Libby Francisco Armando Rios Monica Flinn Joel Valdez Humberto Stevens Sr. Lynette Jaramillo



We’re beyond thrilled to honor this most special group of community contributors at this year’s event.



The work they have done and will continue to do in the community will leave a lasting impressing for generations to come. - THCC President/CEO Rob Elias and THCC Board Chair Karla Bernal Morales

The gala is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 4 at the Casino del Sol Resort & Spa.

For information on gala ticket pricing, visit the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce website.