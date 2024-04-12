HIRING HEIDI: Puppets and playtime at this kids gym on Tucson's Northwest side

This week’s Hiring Heidi took me to My Gym at 7942 N. Oracle Road on Tucson’s Northwest side.

Now, before you picture me wiping down equipment and picking up locker room towels, you should know that this particular gym caters to a different crowd: Children between the ages of 4 months and 10 years and the parents who love them.

This fitness center for kids is one of more than 700 locations worldwide. The brand has been around since 1983, so they know what they are doing. I’m excited to be part of the team…that is, if they’ll have me as their newest gym teacher.

I started my audition by observing the kiddos, then learning a few songs, before I was able to get my hands on some of the equipment.

Under a fort made of yellow, blue, red and green fabric, the little ones played with stuffed animals. I even got in on the fun.

We packed up the fort and got the bars and ladders assembled. The children really enjoyed this part. So did I.

Then it was my time to shine, as me and my puppet friend led the group in a song.

The lyrics were catchy: "Teddy bear, teddy bear, touch the ground. Teddy bear, teddy bear, show your shoes."

After the song was over, it was time to learn my fate.

“Are you hiring or firing Heidi," I asked.

“I say we can hire you,” was the reply I received.

The kids seemed happy about it. I was pleased! I'm looking forward to more puppet shows at my new place of employment!