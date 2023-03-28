Hindu Temple to open in Tucson Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Hindu Temple is set to open near the Tucson Mall this week.

SDSV Temple has purchased property at 1454 W. Wetmore Road and will hold an opening ceremony at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Aaron Lieberman, a Realtor with Team Govinda of Tierra Antigua Realty represented the buyer in the sale, he told KGUN 9 Tuesday.

The sale was for $420,000. Coldwell Banker represented the seller.

----