Hindu Temple to open in Tucson Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Hindu Temple is set to open near the Tucson Mall this week.
SDSV Temple has purchased property at 1454 W. Wetmore Road and will hold an opening ceremony at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Aaron Lieberman, a Realtor with Team Govinda of Tierra Antigua Realty represented the buyer in the sale, he told KGUN 9 Tuesday.
The sale was for $420,000. Coldwell Banker represented the seller.
