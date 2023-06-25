Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Hikers rescued at Catalina State Park off trail with no water

GRFD Hiker Rescue
GRFD
GRFD Hiker Rescue
Posted at 3:00 PM, Jun 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-25 18:09:13-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Golder Ranch Fire District, Pima County Sheriff's Department, and SARA rescuers responded to a hiker rescue Saturday afternoon at Catalina State Park.

Two people had been off the trail and had no water, but crews were still able to find and rescue them.

Golder Ranch Fire District sent out a tweet reminding hikers to stay on trail, bring plenty of water, hike early, and to wear light colored clothing.

With dangerously high temperatures over the next week, hikers are reminded to be mindful of the risks.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch on your favorite streaming device live or on-demand 24/7!