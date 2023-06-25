Hikers rescued at Catalina State Park off trail with no water

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Golder Ranch Fire District, Pima County Sheriff's Department, and SARA rescuers responded to a hiker rescue Saturday afternoon at Catalina State Park.

Two people had been off the trail and had no water, but crews were still able to find and rescue them.

Golder Ranch Fire District sent out a tweet reminding hikers to stay on trail, bring plenty of water, hike early, and to wear light colored clothing.

@GRFDAZ, @PimaSheriff, and @SARA_AZRescue responded to a #hiker #rescue at Catalina State Park. Two people were off the trail with no water. Crews were able to find both hikers yesterday afternoon.#Safety #reminder: Please stay on trail and bring plenty of water. Start out… pic.twitter.com/SrHbUaFaIW — Golder Ranch Fire (@GRFDAZ) June 25, 2023

With dangerously high temperatures over the next week, hikers are reminded to be mindful of the risks.