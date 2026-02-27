Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hiker transported to hospital via helicopter after fall on Eastside trail

A hiker was transported to the hospital via helicopter Thursday after falling on the Bear Canyon trail.

According to a social media post from Southern Arizona Rescue Association, Pima County Sheriff's Department requested a SARA team for the hiker.

Due to the severity of the injuries, an ambulance was requested, the post said. SARA carried the hiker via stokes to the trailhead to a waiting Rural Metro ambulance.

The ambulance transported the hiker from the trailhead to the Sabino helipad to meet the helicopter.

