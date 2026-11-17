A hiker who was seriously injured while traversing Safford Peak was rescued and airlifted to safety by the Tucson Fire Department and a U.S. Border Patrol crew.

Around noon on Tuesday, Tucson Fire responded to the scene, taking over the rescue from Picture Rocks Fire.

Tucson Fire launched a drone and located the hiker. Crews then hiked for over an hour to reach the victim.

A U.S. Border Patrol Black Hawk helicopter arrived, and crews were able to airlift the hiker to safety. The hiker was taken to the emergency room for treatment.

When hiking in the desert, Tucson Fire reminds everyone to prepare accordingly by traveling in a group or letting someone know where you are hiking, as well as packing a first aid kit, water and food to last through the hike.

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