Hiker rescued from Starr Pass Trail on Tucson's Westside

Multiple agencies set out to save a stranded hiker on the Starr Pass Trail, on Tucson's west side, Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to the call for the hiker experiencing a medical emergency at about 11:12 a.m., according to a news release from Drexel Heights Fire District. Members from Drexel Heights and Pima County Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue hiked a mile up the trail and located the patient in medical distress.

Because the hiker couldn't walk, Pima County requested an air rescue.

The hiker was hoisted from the trail and transported to a landing zone established at the Boy Scouts of America lot. From there, he was transferred Banner University Medical Center - Main Campus.

