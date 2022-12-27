Hiker rescued after Mt. Lemmon fall on Christmas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A hiker who fell on Mt. Lemmon's Butterfly Trail Sunday is recovering after a nighttime rescue, according to Southern Arizona Rescue Association (SARA).

Pima County Search and Rescue (PCSD SAR) shared images on social media of the hiker rescue, in which responders lifted the hiker after a nearly 200 foot fall from the north end of the trail.

SARA spokespeople say the hiker suffered some serious injuries in the fall, but indicated the individual is recovering.

Pima County Sheriff's Department | Southern Arizona Rescue Association

"Snow and ice made for a difficult rescue, but our rescuers are trained for situations like this," the PCSD SAR shared on social media.

After reaching the hiker during Christmas night rescue, the SARA team was able to lift the individual out of the area using a rope system and back to the trail, where an ambulance was waiting.

The SARA is an all-volunteer non-profit search and rescue organization that provides services free of charge in Southern Arizona. It has been in operation since 1958.

