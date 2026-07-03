Hiker rescued after medical emergency in Madera Canyon

A hiker was rescued this morning after suffering a medical emergency along the Bog Spring Trail in Madera Canyon in the Santa Rita Mountains.

According to the Santa Rita Fire District, firefighters were dispatched just before 8:50 a.m. to the popular trail for a mountain rescue involving a patient experiencing a medical emergency.

Crews hiked approximately 0.65 miles to reach the individual before safely extricating the patient using a Stokes basket, a specialized rescue stretcher commonly used in rugged terrain.

The patient was transported in stable condition to a local hospital for further medical evaluation. Officials did not release the person's identity or provide additional details about the nature of the medical emergency.

Several agencies assisted in the rescue, including Tubac Fire, Drexel Heights Fire District, American Medical Response (AMR), and the U.S. Forest Service.

With Southern Arizona experiencing summer heat, first responders encourage hikers to plan ahead by carrying plenty of water, avoiding strenuous activity during the hottest parts of the day, and letting someone know their hiking plans before heading onto area trails.