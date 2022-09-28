Hiker missing in Cave Creek area found dead Wednesday morning

CAVE CREEK, AZ — A hiker reported missing Sunday from the Cave Creek area has been found dead.

Groups have been searching for days for Kathleen Patterson, 60, who reportedly left on a hike Sunday morning at Spur Cross Trailhead.

Her husband, Steve, told ABC15 that she stopped responding to text messages and didn’t return home.

On Wednesday morning, search crews continued their efforts to locate Patterson. Around 8 a.m., a group reportedly located her body about 200 yards away from a bathroom structure at the trailhead.

Her cause of death has not yet been determined. No foul play is suspected at this time.

Patterson’s husband described her as an avid hiker. Temperatures reached the triple digits the days Patterson was missing.