Hiker found dead on Mount Lemmon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) responded to a call on Mount Lemmon off the Arizona Trail.

A group of hikers came across a man who was unresponsive on the trail and called 911.

The man was identified as 59-year-old James Gregory Kahlstorf.

Kahlstorf was pronounced dead and was air lifted out of the area. His next of kin was notified.

According to the PCSD, there were no signs of trauma or suspicious circumstances.