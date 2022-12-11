Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Hiker falls 20 feet at Tanque Verde Falls

319399331_5776353852410134_1905475393098580521_n.jpg
@ArizonaRescue
319399331_5776353852410134_1905475393098580521_n.jpg
Posted at 3:30 PM, Dec 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-11 17:34:26-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Saturday, December 10, 2022, the Southern Arizona Rescue Association (SARA) rescued a hiker that fell around 20 feet.

According to SARA the hiker was injured and unable to move. SARA deputies located the hiker in the Tanque Verde Falls area.

After stabilizing, the hiker deputies airlifted them out of the canyon.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department and the Arizona Department of Public Safety assisted in the rescue.

——-
Corey Salmon is a real-time editor and associate producer for KGUN 9. He was born in New York but has lived in Tucson for over 10 years. Share your story ideas and important issues with Corey by emailing corey.salmon@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ENTER TO WIN GIFTS FOR THE HOLIDAYS!

ENTER TO WIN GIFTS FOR THE HOLIDAYS!