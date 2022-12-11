Hiker falls 20 feet at Tanque Verde Falls

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Saturday, December 10, 2022, the Southern Arizona Rescue Association (SARA) rescued a hiker that fell around 20 feet.

According to SARA the hiker was injured and unable to move. SARA deputies located the hiker in the Tanque Verde Falls area.

After stabilizing, the hiker deputies airlifted them out of the canyon.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department and the Arizona Department of Public Safety assisted in the rescue.