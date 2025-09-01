Hiker dies, another critically injured on Linda Vista Trail

TUCSON, AZ — A weekend hike on a popular Pima County trail ended in tragedy Saturday when one woman died and another was critically injured.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) says it was contacted by Oro Valley Police around 1:45 p.m. on August 30 about two female hikers in distress on the Linda Vista Trail.

Deputies with the PCSD Parks Enforcement/Search and Rescue (PE/SAR) Team, along with state and local fire agencies, responded to the rugged desert area. Rescuers located the two women a short distance apart.

One woman was removed from the trail and taken to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition. The second hiker, identified as 53-year-old Lyn Lagergren, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say no suspicious circumstances were found, though the case remains under review.

The Linda Vista Trail, located near Oro Valley, is a popular desert hike known for steep climbs and limited shade, with officials frequently warning hikers about heat-related risks during the summer months.

