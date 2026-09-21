Hiker collapses and dies on Romero Trail at Catalina State Park in Pima County

A 69-year-old man died Monday morning after collapsing on a trail at Catalina State Park.

Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff's Department Park Enforcement Search and Rescue Unit responded to the park just after 7:30 a.m.

Officials say David John Crivello had begun a hike with a friend earlier in the morning on the Romero Trail. On the way back to the trailhead, Crivello collapsed and became unresponsive. His friend called 911 and began CPR.

Responders from the sheriff's unit and Golder Ranch Fire located Crivello, assessed him, and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Pinal County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue hoisted Crivello from the trail to a nearby landing zone.

Authorities don't believe there to be anything suspicious or criminal about the incident.