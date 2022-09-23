Higher Grounds Resource Center recent impact report shows improvements in attendance and behavior

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Higher Grounds Resource Center connects schools, staff and students with the resources they need to empower students. Their recent report shows 75% of students working with Higher Grounds specialists improved attendance.

Whether it’s hygiene products or rental assistance resources, Principal Zulema Stanbrook said Higher Grounds have supported students at Lawrence 3-8 School.

“You can’t really define it, their support, because if there’s something that comes up, or an issue or a concern, they find a way to help solve it or help support it,” she said. “As a school, we might be calling the home but they might do a home visit. They might go over and speak with the family and figure out what their needs are.”

Xavier Medina takes care of his little brother Christian, a student at Lawrence. He said Higher Grounds has been supporting his brother emotionally and giving him guidance.

“That’s been paying off, I’ve been able to see that even within my home,” he said.

He said Higher Grounds has been tutoring his little brother, and even gave him the tools needed to tutor at home. “His manners have improved, his participation in class has been able to improve, so all around Christian has been able to make a lot of improvements.”

For other students at Lawrence, Higher Grounds impact report shows improvements in attendance and behavior, with 100% decreases in the most common disciplinary incidents.

Much of their focus has been on including the culture of the Pascua Yaqui tribe, being the school is on the tribe.

Asiquio (Zeke) Lara is the Psych Director for Higher Grounds at Lawrence 3-8 School. He said, “everyone is trying to get into that spot, where they know the culture and are not really taught. They’re appreciating that it’s here, that they know it’s here.”

To Medina, this means everything.

“Them willing to incorporate that is very important to us, in our identity, who we really are. Because those traditions have been around for centuries.”

