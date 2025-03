TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hundreds of customers are without power on the Eastside near Speedway and Pantano, according to Tucson Electric Power’s outage map.

The map shows 265 of 458,000 customers are currently affected.

Earlier Thursday evening, TEP reported another active outage affecting about 100 customers. A separate outage that impacted approximately 800 customers lasted about an hour. Both have since been restored.