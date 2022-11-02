High school seniors join moms on international medical mission

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — While many students spend their fall break relaxing, three high school seniors spent 10 days on a medical mission with their mothers, who work in the field.

Christine Leon reflects on their trip saying, “it’s eye opening for sure.”

The trip was part of Ghana Make A Difference. Twice a year, a group of medical professionals make the trip to Ghana to provide medical care to the most vulnerable children in Ghana.

Dr. Chris Kettelle said, “we did 105 operations.” During their time in Ghana, they saw 264 patients.

"Patients kept coming and coming and we tried to take care of them until the end of the day, and they would wait. They would not have anything to eat or drink and they were hungry, but they never complained," said Dr. Songsiri Chanvitayapongs. "They were always so kind and very grateful.”

The trip gave the three high school seniors experience unlike any other. Kettelle said her daughter “got to help me hands on, next to me during operation.”

It was a taste of what all three girls want pursue as a career.

“Hopefully I want to purse medicine like my mom," said Olivia Cho.

Molly Kettelle said, "okay before the trip I thought I wanted to be a pediatrician. After the trip, I don’t know. I really liked what she did.”

Ava Leon added, “hopefully something in the medical field, I’m interested in it."

The trip allowed the girls and their moms to experience the culture Ghana has to offer, all for a good cause.

“They embraced us with so much love,” said Cho. "It’s sad that we probably won’t see them again but it was nice knowing they will remember me.”

It was also a great opportunity to bond with their moms. According to Leon, “I owe her the world. She’s my best friend.”