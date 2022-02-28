Recruiting more Black Officers to Army Intelligence

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sierra Vista’s Fort Huachuca is the heart of the Army’s Military Intelligence Corps.

The U.S. Army strives to reflect the make up of the nation it protects, but since officers leading intelligence teams are disproportionately white, there’s now an effort to attract more black officers to this specialty.

Major General Anthony Hale is attacking what he sees as a serious need in his Army specialty.

"Fort Huachuca is where the Army teaches soldiers and officers the specialized skills of military intelligence but African American officers are rare in that specialty," Maj. General Hale shared. "So the commanding General here is working to change that."

This need he sees is more African Americans in military intelligence– The M.I. Corps, saying minorities in general make up only about 30% of those units.

"And a lot of people talk about it. I said I was gonna do something about it. "With regards to African Americans, we're below 9%," Maj. General Hale revealed.

He's visited 14 historically black colleges and universities, speaking to ROTC students training to be officers, and suggests intelligence work may be their best career path through the Army and beyond.

"What did those intelligence skills bring to you? Analytic skills, critical thinking skills, those skills that can easily translate into a profession outside of uniform when you decide to retire or when you decide to exit the military," General Hale pointed out.

Cadets tell him they’d like to see more African American intelligence officers for guidance, inspiration and mentorship. For someone closer to the ROTC cadets' age and background, First Lieutenant James Jones has joined in the campus visits.

“So, on these HBCU visits, I actually gave up my number," 1st Lt. James revealed. "So, hopefully they reach back to me and tell me that they assessed into the MI Corps, and they're reaching out for me to be at one of their mentors."

The effort is more than diversity for its own sake. It can help gather quality intelligence. These prospective officers could find themselves trying to persuade someone to willingly share critical information.

"There may be a place in which we're located where people may be able to relate a little better to someone who looks like them as a source, or someone who has a cultural understanding, to be able to talk to people a certain way to be able to persuade them to give them information," said Lieutenant Colonel Dartanion Hayward.

He commands Fort Huachuca’s 309th Military Intelligence Battalion. In his attraction to intelligence for its potential to help him work for the FBI or CIA, he was impressed by how wide the world of intelligence work can be.

Lt. Col. Hayward says Black cadets want to see potential to reach the highest ranks, but it’s been 25 years since an African American reached as high as a two-star General in Army Intelligence. A lot of officers may leave the service before they’re in long enough to reach the top ranks.

"So, if we don't put enough people in at the lieutenant rank, you will never have another enough O-6 to make O-7 which is a general," he explained. "And as we look at diversity, equity and inclusion, getting after and doing something about the diversity within our M-I Corps just makes us better."

Major General Hale sees this effort as a matter of taking care of the people you serve with and they will take care of the mission.