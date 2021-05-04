High court overturns Arizona law capping restitution amounts

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has overturned a state law limiting restitution awards for economic losses caused by certain criminal driving offenses that cause another person to be killed or seriously injured.

The ruling Tuesday said a 2006 law imposing a $10,000 cap on criminal restitution in those cases violated a right to prompt and full restitution under Victims' Bill of Rights protections in the Arizona Constitution.

The justices upheld a Court of Appeals decision that reversed a Maricopa County Superior Court judge’s ruling. The judge's ruling had set a man’s restitution order at $10,000, down from the over $61,000 amount set by a Phoenix Municipal Court judge.

