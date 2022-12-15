High cases of RSV, Flu and COVID-19 across Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen shared the latest on public health, and the numbers are high.

Dr. Theresa Cullen said hospital beds occupied by patients with COVID-19 increased to make up 9-10% of total hospital beds.

“We are very aware that we are entering our highest capacity in our hospital beds for a normal year as we go into December and January. So we are concerned, but we’re working with hospitals to make sure we have insight into what’s going on, and that people seek appropriate care,” said Dr. Cullen.

The number of flu cases is nearly 10 times higher than it would be during this time of year, and RSV cases are nine times higher than they’ve seen in the past five years.

“At the current time we are hoping that we are at the peak of RSV and we will start seeing a decrease in cases. That is what we are seeing nationally, and our data from the last seven days would indicate that we would have that same situation here,” she said.

Still, many illnesses are going around, and Tucson mother Raquel Leyva is worried about the pain her children have been going through.

“I need to do something to help my kids feel better. Adults don’t like to have congestion, a cough. So if one of my kids is suffering, I would like to give them something to help with the symptoms,” said Leyva.

But when they were sick, she had a hard time finding medicine for children.

“I tried to find something to alleviate my child’s cough, but I went to two pharmacies and couldn’t find medicine or cough syrup,” she said.

Dr. Theresa Cullen said the county is waiting on the federal government to distribute more medicine.

“There is little at the county level that we are able to do, to ensure access to medications when there has been a national shortage,” said Dr. Cullen.

Cullen said to mitigate the spread of illness throughout the county, people should wear masks indoors, get vaccinated and stay home when sick.

She also said those who are sick should only go to the emergency room if necessary. In all other cases, people should visit a local urgent care or consult their primary care doctor.

Reyna Preciado is a reporter for KGUN 9, she joined the KGUN 9 team in July of 2022 after graduating Arizona State University. Share your story ideas with Reyna by emailing reyna.preciado@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram, or Twitter.

