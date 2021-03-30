Heroism award for fallen Deputy Marshal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Deputy United States Marshal based in Tucson gave his life trying to bring in a dangerous suspect. Monday he received a posthumous award for his bravery.

People who knew Chase White said he had a lifelong heart for service, from protecting friends from schoolyard bullies, to service in the Air Force and Air Force Reserve, to life as a Deputy U.S. Marshal.

He lost his life in November 2018. He was part of a team trying to arrest a man charged with threatening police. Investigators say the suspect fired through the door of a house, and killed White. That man is awaiting trial and a possible death sentence.

Now the government is honoring Chase White’s life, and loss with the Law Enforcement Congressional Badge of Bravery.

Donald Washington, the Director of the Marshal Service, remembered White’s dedication and bravery.

“That is how he lived his life, ready to stand up for what was right, protect those who needed to be protected, to go where others feared to go, he was a beacon of light and hope for all of us.”

Senator Krysten Sinema joined the ceremony remotely.

“It bears repeating that Deputy Marshal White and his colleagues from the task force demonstrated extraordinary bravery. Deputy Marshal White approached a residence, displayed a willingness to act, came under fire, and ultimately sacrificed his life in order to bring a dangerous fugitive to justice.”

Deputy Marshall White’s wife Sue Ellen accepted the award but did not speak at the ceremony.