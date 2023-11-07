Watch Now
Heroic rescue as firefighters save trapped hawk

Tucson Fire Department
Posted at 3:34 PM, Nov 07, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Ladder 4 firefighters came to the aid of a Coopers Hawk entangled in a fishing line at the Christopher Columbus Park.

This distressed bird was safely brought to the ground and freed through the actions of a swift-acting crew.

