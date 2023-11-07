Heroic rescue as firefighters save trapped hawk

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Ladder 4 firefighters came to the aid of a Coopers Hawk entangled in a fishing line at the Christopher Columbus Park.

This distressed bird was safely brought to the ground and freed through the actions of a swift-acting crew.

HAWK SAVE 🦅 Ladder 4 was recently dispatched to Christopher Columbus Park, where citizen reported a Coopers Hawk that was caught in some fishing line 🎣 Crews were able to get the bird to ground level and free the hawk 👏 Humans, pets, animals, we take care of them all at #TFD pic.twitter.com/qBRIKiJfhX — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) November 7, 2023