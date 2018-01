HEREFORD, Ariz. (KGUN9-TV) - According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, Tuesday's student death at Coronado Elementary School was by suicide.

On Tuesday morning, CCSO found the body of a 14-year-old boy dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

No others were harmed in the incident, which was investigated as a homicide until it was confirmed Wednesday to be a suicide.

A crisis counseling team is at the school to care for students.