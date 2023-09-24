Helmetless motorcyclist dies after impaired driver hits him on eastside of town, police say

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is looking into a deadly crash between an impaired driver, who they say was also speeding, and a helmetless motorcyclist, who apparently didn't have a license either.

Public Information Officer Sergeant David Fritsch says police first got to the scene on East 22nd Street about halfway between South Wilmot and South Kolb roads early Saturday morning just after 1. They arrived to find 59-year-old Manley Gilliland badly injured after his black 2013 Harley Davidson FLSTFB motorcycle was pushed off the road.

Sgt. Fritsch confirms Gilliland was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, nor did he have a valid driver's license. Hospital crews later pronounced him dead.

Investigators determined 29-year-old Jonathan Elocadio Cardenas was speeding behind Gilliland and impaired in a silver 2014 Ford Focus. Cardenas is booked into the Pima County Jail, charged with second-degree murder and held on a $250,000 bond.

This investigation remains ongoing.