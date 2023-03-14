Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to make a stop this Saturday in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The famous Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is returning to the Valley this weekend! The truck will make a stop at Scottsdale Quarter for ONE DAY only.

According to a Hello Kitty Cafe Truck representative, here’s what’ll be offered:

A NEW Hello Kitty Cafe Cup Plush.

Hello Kitty Cafe Coin Bank.

Glass Mug with Sprinkle Handle.

Hello Kitty Cafe Lunchbox.

Hello Kitty Cafe Lavender T-Shirt.

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck The new Enamel Pin Set [left] and the Hello Kitty Coin Bank [right].

Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Tote.

Hello Kitty Cafe Rainbow Thermos.

Hand-decorated cookie sets.

Enamel Pin Sets and Madeleine Cookie Sets

Other items that’ll be available include; Hello Kitty Cafe Plush Toys and Giant Hello Kitty Cafe Chef Cookies.

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Glass Mug with a sprinkles handle [left], HKC Rainbow Thermos [middle] and the HK Lavender shirt [right].

IF YOU GO