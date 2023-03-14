Watch Now
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to make a stop this Saturday in Scottsdale

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck returns to the Valley this weekend for ONE DAY ONLY.
Posted at 6:13 AM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 09:13:53-04

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The famous Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is returning to the Valley this weekend! The truck will make a stop at Scottsdale Quarter for ONE DAY only.

According to a Hello Kitty Cafe Truck representative, here’s what’ll be offered:

  • A NEW Hello Kitty Cafe Cup Plush.
  • Hello Kitty Cafe Coin Bank.
  • Glass Mug with Sprinkle Handle.
  • Hello Kitty Cafe Lunchbox.
  • Hello Kitty Cafe Lavender T-Shirt.
The new Enamel Pin Set [left] and the Hello Kitty Coin Bank [right].
  • Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Tote.
  • Hello Kitty Cafe Rainbow Thermos.
  • Hand-decorated cookie sets.
  • Enamel Pin Sets and Madeleine Cookie Sets
  • Other items that’ll be available include; Hello Kitty Cafe Plush Toys and Giant Hello Kitty Cafe Chef Cookies.
Glass Mug with a sprinkles handle [left], HKC Rainbow Thermos [middle] and the HK Lavender shirt [right].
IF YOU GO

  • Date: Saturday, March 18, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Location: Scottsdale Quarter [15059 N. Scottsdale Rd] “in the Quad near the fountains.”
  • Keep this in mind: the cafe truck accepts only credit and debit card payments, no cash.
