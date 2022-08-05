Hello Bicycle adds cafe to offerings

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hello Bicycle has added a cafe service to its repertoire, and is now known as Hello Bicycle & Cafe.

This time, they're featuring Yellow Brick Coffee's specialty roast and Houlden's Rise Above vegan treats.

According to co-owner Sam Lettes, he used to own a similar type of bicycle repair shop in Seattle.

He then started brainstorming with two Tucsonans, and partnered with them to open the cafe.

Lettes said the three of them knew putting it along the Chuck Huckleberry Loop would be the best spot.

This process took over a year. He explained they had to find the right location along the Loop and prepare the cafe to meet the community's standards.

Hello Bicycle & Cafe is open Wednesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.